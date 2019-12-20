Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $420.00 Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2020 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $372.87.

NYSE BA opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,860,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

