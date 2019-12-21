Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

MPC stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives