Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

