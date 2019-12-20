Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE SUN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

