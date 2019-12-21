Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRSH. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

