Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

JRSH stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 20,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

