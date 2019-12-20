Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

