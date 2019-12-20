Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.45. Jersey Electricity has a twelve month low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 489 ($6.43).

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

