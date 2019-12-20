Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.25 Per Share

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JEL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Jersey Electricity has a 12-month low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?