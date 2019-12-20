John W. Kuo Sells 814 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after buying an additional 311,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after buying an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

