Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,167,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $78,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,947. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 444,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $203,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $301,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

