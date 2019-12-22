Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow