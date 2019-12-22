Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J has been witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, the unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline/line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. Share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. Moreover, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These are an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have slightly outperformed the industry this year”

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com