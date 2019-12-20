Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market cap of $75.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23.

In other Journey Energy news, insider Brett Boklaschuk sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,108.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $48,824.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

