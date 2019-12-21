JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEC1. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.27 ($6.13).

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). The company had a trading volume of 40,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.38 and a 200-day moving average of €4.75. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

