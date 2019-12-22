JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.42 ($55.14).

ETR:1COV opened at €41.77 ($48.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.78.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

