JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $300.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,829. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $277.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.59 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

