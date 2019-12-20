JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.71. 14,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,501.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

