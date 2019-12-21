JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $867.26.

RIO opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

