JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $97.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.58 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,731,086. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 430,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 323.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 136.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

