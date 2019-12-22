JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $47.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

