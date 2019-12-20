JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $101.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

