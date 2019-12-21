JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

