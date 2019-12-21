JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.71, 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

