JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $728.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.54), with a volume of 18535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 676.21. The firm has a market cap of $333.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

