Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.06.

JMIA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $421.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $237,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

