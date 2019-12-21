Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kadant by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

KAI opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $108.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,054 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,752 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

