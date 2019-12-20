Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.21. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?