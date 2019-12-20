Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. 2,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

