Karbo (KRB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $354.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $375,374.00 and $354.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Kuna and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00630943 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001761 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,103,574 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.