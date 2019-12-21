Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 2,079,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,388. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,463 shares of company stock worth $1,790,610 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

