KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.