KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.61. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

