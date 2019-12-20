Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

12/14/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/5/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.84. Kazia Therapeutics Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

