KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 31.7%

KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR)’s stock price fell 31.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.97 ($0.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index