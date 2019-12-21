Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $652,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

