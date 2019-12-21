KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0299

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $320,611.00 and $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022780 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02667716 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.