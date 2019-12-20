Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.57

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and traded as low as $21.37. Kelly Services shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KELYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $905.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

