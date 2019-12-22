Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.46. Kemper reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 99.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 837,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,537. Kemper has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

