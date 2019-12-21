Kevin C. Eichler Sells 3,631 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $204,461.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

