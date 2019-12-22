KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.75.

ASML stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $297.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,992 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?

