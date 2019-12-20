KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,350. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 314.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $20,754,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

