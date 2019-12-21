KickCoin One Day Volume Reaches $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bibox, YoBit, Kucoin, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.