Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimball International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimball International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimball International by 97.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 72.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kimball International Inc has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

KBAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

