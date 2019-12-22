Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

