Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

