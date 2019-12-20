Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $305,747.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, DDEX, COSS and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, COSS, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.