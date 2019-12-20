Kinder Morgan Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 295,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $3,874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners