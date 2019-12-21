Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €61.74 ($71.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.26. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?