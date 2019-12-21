Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEX. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Kirby stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,046.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $63,505,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,163,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $12,564,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 143.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

